Alex Young Injury: Signs with Nats

Young (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday.

Young spent the 2025 campaign in the Reds organization but didn't appear in a game after suffering a season-ending elbow injury during spring training. It's unknown where he currently sits in his recovery, but the Nationals will have him begin his ramp-up process in the Florida Complex League. Once the 32-year-old is built up, he will likely report to Triple-A Rochester and could eventually claim a spot in Washington's bullpen if he pitches well in the minors.