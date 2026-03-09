Alexander Alberto Injury: Delayed by back tightness

Alberto won't make a scheduled appearance Monday versus the Rockies due to back tightness, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Alberto is expected to be ready to pitch in a day or two, so he's not believed to be dealing with a significant setback. The 24-year-old is trying to win a bullpen spot with the White Sox after being plucked in the Rule 5 Draft. Alberto has yielded three runs with a 4:2 K:BB over five innings so far this spring.