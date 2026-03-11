Alexander Alberto News: Available to pitch Wednesday

Alberto (back) is listed among the White Sox's available relievers for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Alberto had been expected to make his most recent spring appearance Monday against the Rockies, but he ended up being scratched after contending with back tightness. After getting a couple days off to recover, Alberto looks to have moved past the issue. A Rule 5 selection over the winter, Alberto has struck out four batters and has allowed three earned runs through five innings this spring.