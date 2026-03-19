Alexander Alberto News: Returned to Rays

Alberto cleared waivers and was returned to the Rays on Thursday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The 24-year-old was selected by the White Sox during the Rule 5 Draft in November, but he didn't make the Opening Day roster and is now back with his previous organization. Alberto spent most of last season at the High-A level and had a 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB across 34 innings.