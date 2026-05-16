Alexander Albertus News: Returns from 7-day IL

Albertus (tibia) has gone 2-for-11 with two doubles, two walks, three RBI and one run across three games for Single-A Kannapolis since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Albertus was cleared to make his debut for Kannapolis after completing a four-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this month. Since being acquired from the Dodgers in July 2024, Albertus has been limited to 15 total minor-league appearances with the White Sox due to multiple injuries to his left tibia.