Alexander Canario News: Belts solo homer

Canario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Canario got the scoring started in the third inning, when he took Bryce Elder deep to right field for a solo home run. It was Canario's second home run of the season, and he has logged at least one hit in four of his last five games. He has picked up more starts in the outfield as of late due to Tommy Pham's poor start to the season.