Alexander Canario News: Dealt to New York

Canario was traded from the Cubs to the Mets in exchange for cash considerations Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Canario has showcased plenty of power during his time in the minors. He belted 18 home runs at Triple-A Iowa during the 2024 campaign, though he's appeared in only 21 total games in the major leagues during his professional career. Canario will be a candidate to begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Syracuse and serve as organizational outfield depth.