Alexander Canario headshot

Alexander Canario News: Dropped from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

The Mets designated Canario for assignment Thursday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The Mets acquired Canario this offseason in a trade with the Cubs, and the 24-year-old did a nice job in spring training, logging a 1.030 OPS with three homers and eight RBI through 43 plate appearances. He'll ultimately miss the cut for New York's Opening Day roster, but his age and consistent success at the plate are sure to draw attention from other clubs on the waiver wire.

