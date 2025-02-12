Fantasy Baseball
Alexander Canario News: Getting reps at first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Canario received reps at first base Tuesday as the Cubs explore their reserve options behind starter Michael Busch, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 24-year-old has a good chance to make the Opening Day roster since he's out of minor-league options, and adding some positional versatility could help him secure a bench job. Canario has played in just 21 big-league games but has struck out 19 times in 45 plate appearances, which is consistent with his 30.4 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Iowa last year.

