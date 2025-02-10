Alexander Canario News: Out of options
Canario has a good chance at making Chicago's Opening Day roster in a bench role, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
After appearing in six games for the Cubs as a rookie in 2023, Canario saw 15 games of action last year. He's still just 24 years old and hit for significant power at Triple-A last year (.514 SLG, .271 ISO), but the main reason he's a favorite to make the club is that he's out of minor-league options. Given that Canario has a 42.2 percent strikeout rate and 4.4 percent walk rate in the majors and struck out at a 30.4 percent clip in the minors last year, he'd likely be limited to work against southpaws if he makes the club.
