Alexander Canario News: Removed from 40-man roster

The Cubs designated Canario for assignment Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Justin Turner, whose signing has been made official. Canario has an .857 OPS but a 42.2 percent strikeout rate during his brief time in the majors over the last two seasons. Strikeout issues and a lack of minor-league options could limit Canario's appeal, but the Cubs should be able to find a trade partner willing to gamble on the 24-year-old's power upside.