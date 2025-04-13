Alexander Canario News: Smacks first homer

Canario went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.

Canario was responsible for Pittsburgh's lone run off Andrew Abbott -- he led off the fifth inning with a 402-blast off the left-hander to centerfield, cutting the Pirates' deficit to 4-1. The home run was just Canario's second hit in seven games this year. The 24-year-old outfielder has displayed impressive power in the minor leagues -- he hit 37 home runs across three levels in 2022 -- though Canario's yet to get an extended run in the majors. He should get that opportunity with the Pirates.