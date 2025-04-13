Alexander Canario News: Smacks first homer
Canario went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.
Canario was responsible for Pittsburgh's lone run off Andrew Abbott -- he led off the fifth inning with a 402-blast off the left-hander to centerfield, cutting the Pirates' deficit to 4-1. The home run was just Canario's second hit in seven games this year. The 24-year-old outfielder has displayed impressive power in the minor leagues -- he hit 37 home runs across three levels in 2022 -- though Canario's yet to get an extended run in the majors. He should get that opportunity with the Pirates.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now