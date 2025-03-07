Alexis Diaz Injury: Cleared to return after live BP
Diaz (hamstring) is expected to make his Cactus League debut this weekend after looking good in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Pat Brennan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Diaz tweaked a hamstring during a fielding drill in late February, but his recovery has been on the upswing of late and it appears he's put the injury behind him. The 28-year-old is expected to open the 2025 season as the Reds' closer and has enough time to ramp up for Opening Day.
