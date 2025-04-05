Alexis Diaz Injury: Closer role not guaranteed

Diaz (hamstring) may not be the closer immediately upon his return, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Diaz began a rehab assignment Friday and is nearing a return to the active roster. Despite some positive signs regarding Diaz's mechanics and command, pitching coach Derek Johnson said the team may prefer to put him in low-leverage appearances to ease him back into action. Johnson also stated that the decision would ultimately be up to manager Terry Francona, so there is no official word as to Diaz's role at this point.