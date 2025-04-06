Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexis Diaz headshot

Alexis Diaz Injury: Makes second rehab outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 7:43pm

Diaz (hamstring) allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

It was rehab day for Louisville, which featured starter Andrew Abbott (shoulder) making second rehab start and Diaz's second rehab outing. The reliever's already healed from the left hamstring strain, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, but he might get another rehab appearance before the Reds activate him. Diaz is not guaranteed to resume his duties as Cincinnati's closer.

Alexis Diaz
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now