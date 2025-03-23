Fantasy Baseball
Alexis Diaz

Alexis Diaz Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Diaz was diagnosed with hamstring inflammation Sunday and will begin the season on the injured list, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The right-hander had struggles with his command throughout spring training with five walks and two hit batters in four appearances, and he'll now be unavailable due to the hamstring issue. It's unclear how long Diaz is expected to be sidelined, with Scott Barlow, Taylor Rogers and Graham Ashcraft the likely candidates to fill in at closer for the Reds.

Alexis Diaz
Cincinnati Reds
