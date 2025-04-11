Fantasy Baseball
Alexis Diaz headshot

Alexis Diaz Injury: Ready for back-to-back appearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Diaz (hamstring) will make back-to-back appearances with Triple-A Louisville on Friday and Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

This sets Diaz up for a return early next week, assuming he bounces back well from the back-to-backs. Reds manager Terry Francona has said on multiple occasions that he wants to get Diaz back in the closer role eventually, but it's not a lock that the right-hander will immediately reclaim ninth-inning duties. The hamstring injury affected Diaz's command and control in spring training, as evidenced by his five walks in 3.1 Cactus League innings.

