Alexis Diaz Injury: Ready for back-to-back appearances
Diaz (hamstring) will make back-to-back appearances with Triple-A Louisville on Friday and Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
This sets Diaz up for a return early next week, assuming he bounces back well from the back-to-backs. Reds manager Terry Francona has said on multiple occasions that he wants to get Diaz back in the closer role eventually, but it's not a lock that the right-hander will immediately reclaim ninth-inning duties. The hamstring injury affected Diaz's command and control in spring training, as evidenced by his five walks in 3.1 Cactus League innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now