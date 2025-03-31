Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexis Diaz headshot

Alexis Diaz Injury: Working on mechanics

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 6:30am

Diaz (hamstring) is working with coaches on his mechanics, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Apparently, the hamstring injury impacted the reliever's mechanics, which led to command and control issues. "Stability with his front leg is probably the biggest thing," Cincinnati manager Terry Francona said of Diaz. "Then, incorporating that into his delivery, where that becomes comfortable and almost second nature." It's uncertain when Diaz will be ready to rejoin the team, or if he'll automatically resume in role as the team's closer.

Alexis Diaz
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now