Alexis Diaz News: Clears waivers

The Rangers outrighted Diaz to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

After signing a one-year deal with Texas in December, Diaz entered spring training with a chance to stake his claim to the closer's job in an unsettled Rangers bullpen. Diaz's lack of command during spring training ultimately resulted in him not only falling short in his bid for a high-leverage role, but it also cost him his spot on the 40-man roster. He'll remain in the Texas organization after drawing no interest on the waiver wire upon yielding eight earned runs on three hits and four walks over 1.2 innings in the Cactus League.