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Alexis Diaz News: DFA'd by Texas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

The Rangers designated Diaz for assignment Friday.

Diaz entered spring training with a chance at winning Texas' closer job, but he was shelled this spring, allowing eight earned runs on three hits and four walks across 1.2 innings of work spanning three relief appearances. He faced 13 batters and retired just five, striking out one. With Diaz out of the picture, Robert Garcia and Chris Martin are the favorites for saves for the Rangers.

Alexis Diaz
Texas Rangers
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