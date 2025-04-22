Alexis Diaz News: Knocked around in loss

Diaz allowed three runs on three hits and one walk over 1.1 innings in Monday's 6-3 loss to Miami. He also hit a batter.

Diaz stranded a pair of inherited runners to get out of the sixth inning but ran into trouble in the seventh, when pinch hitter Kyle Stowers took him deep for a three-run home run. It was the first time in four outings that Diaz was scored upon. The former closer has allowed four hits and four walks while striking two over four innings.