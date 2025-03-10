Alexis Diaz News: Makes spring debut

Diaz (hamstring) allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against the Angels.

Diaz made his Cactus League debut, entering in the fifth inning after starter Graham Ashcraft worked the first four frames. Diaz was held out of early spring games as a precaution after he felt something in his hamstring during pitcher fielding drills. The Reds' closer is confident he'll be ready for Opening Day.