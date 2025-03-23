Alexis Diaz News: May not close games

Diaz had command issues in an outing against White Sox minor leaguers Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In a subsequent report from Wittenmyer, Reds manager Terry Francona was not ready to endorse Diaz as the team's closer.

"I think we still have some work to do," Francona said. "We want to make sure he's got his legs under him, with his delivery and everything. We know what he can do. We just want to make sure he's ready to do it." Diaz pitched a scoreless inning Friday but only 10 of 20 pitches were deemed strikes. He hadn't pitched a clean inning all spring before a poor outing March 15 prompted he and pitching coach Derek Johnson to work on delivery issues. Wittenmyer indicated Graham Ashcraft as a potential candidate to replace Diaz. Francona expects Diaz to throw one more inning Sunday in the team's final Cactus League game before camp breaks.