Alexis Diaz News: Secures Friday's win

Diaz struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 8-3 win over the Orioles.

Diaz secured the win, needing 15 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the heart of Baltimore's order. It wasn't a save situation nor was it a close game, but it was the former closer's first time pitching in the ninth inning since being activated off the injured list. Diaz was used in the sixth and seventh innings in his first two appearances. This could be the first tentative steps by manager Terry Francona to get Diaz back into the closer's role.