Alexis Diaz News: To pitch in minors game Tuesday

Diaz will pitch in a minor-league game Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was shelled for five runs on three hits and three walks while recording just one out in his last Cactus League appearance Saturday. Reds manager Terry Francona had a less than favorable review of Diaz's outing afterward, saying the reliever has "got to lock it in here," per Sheldon. It appears the team has determined the best spot for Diaz to attempt to get back on track, at least initially, is in a less pressurized situation. Diaz has made only three appearances this spring due to a hamstring issue and he also developed a cut on his right thumb during Saturday's appearance, although Francona contended that the thumb issue had nothing to do with Diaz's struggles in the outing. The 28-year-old entered camp as the clear favorite to serve as the Reds' closer, but his grip on the job might be tenuous. Taylor Rogers, Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan and Scott Barlow loom as closer alternatives if Francona wants to go in another direction, with Rogers perhaps the favorite of the bunch.