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Alfredo Duno News: Mashing in Midwest League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Duno has homered in three consecutive games for High-A Dayton and is currently riding an eight-game hit steak.

After a slow start to the season -- Duno batted .203 over the first 20 contests -- the catching prosepct has put on a show in the Midwest League. Since April 30, he's gone 16-for-40 (.400) with seven extra-base hits (four home runs) and nine RBI over 10 games. In addition to the bat coming around recently, Duno has showed off strong plate discipline and swing decisions for the Dragons all season with a .412 OBP, an 18.7 BB% and 25:28 BB:K.

Alfredo Duno
Cincinnati Reds
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