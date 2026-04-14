Alfredo Duno News: On-base machine for Dragons
Duno is hitting .320 with a .500 OBP, one home run and more walks (10) than strikeouts (six) through eight games for High-A Dayton.
Duno has a massive 6-foot-2 frame for a catcher who won't turn 21 until the offseason, but so far it hasn't impeded his work at the plate or behind it. He has ripped three doubles in addition to his home run, and Duno's 10.6 percent swinging-strike rate would be a career best mark.
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