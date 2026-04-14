Alfredo Duno headshot

Alfredo Duno News: On-base machine for Dragons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Duno is hitting .320 with a .500 OBP, one home run and more walks (10) than strikeouts (six) through eight games for High-A Dayton.

Duno has a massive 6-foot-2 frame for a catcher who won't turn 21 until the offseason, but so far it hasn't impeded his work at the plate or behind it. He has ripped three doubles in addition to his home run, and Duno's 10.6 percent swinging-strike rate would be a career best mark.

Alfredo Duno
Cincinnati Reds
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