Alika Williams News: Back in bench role
Williams is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Though shortstop Jacob Wilson (shoulder) remains out of the lineup, Williams will join him on the bench after picking up starts in the middle infield in each of the Athletics' previous four contests. Three of those starts came against lefties, so even if Wilson requires a stint on the injured list, Williams may be in store for a short-side platoon role.
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