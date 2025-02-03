Fantasy Baseball
Alika Williams headshot

Alika Williams News: Booted from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

The Pirates designated Williams for assignment Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Tim Mayza, whose signing was officially announced Monday. Williams, who turns 26 in March, has managed just a .202/.257/.271 batting line with zero home runs over 208 plate appearances at the major-league level.

Alika Williams
Pittsburgh Pirates
