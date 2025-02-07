Alika Williams News: Clears waivers

Williams cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old infielder was booted off the Pirates' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Tim Mayza, but Williams went unclaimed off waivers and will officially remain in the organization. He slashed .311/.384/.396 with 13 RBI across 186 plate appearances in Triple-A last season, but he owns just a .529 OPS over his major-league career.