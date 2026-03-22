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Alika Williams News: Fails to win utility gig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Pirates reassigned Williams to minor-league camp Sunday.

Williams will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Red Sox in the Pirates' Grapefruit League finale, but the 27-year-old will fall short in his bid for a utility spot on the Bucs' Opening Day roster. He's expected to report to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he spent the entire 2025 season while slashing .268/.329/.392 with nine home runs and four steals across 394 plate appearances.

Alika Williams
Pittsburgh Pirates
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