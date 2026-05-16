Alika Williams News: Traded to Athletics
The Pirates traded Williams to the Athletics on Saturday in exchange for Kyle Robinson.
The 27-year-old infielder will join the Athletics' active roster immediately upon coming over from Pittsburgh, replacing Michael Stefanic. Williams hasn't appeared in an MLB game since 2024, but he's done well to earn an opportunity by slashing .317/.385/.467 with two homers, 18 RBI and 19 runs scored through 135 plate appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis. His clearest path to playing time with the A's will be in the short side of a platoon at second base with Jeff McNeil.
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