Alimber Santa headshot

Alimber Santa News: Joins big-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 9:43am

The Astros selected Santa's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

To make room for the 23-year-old on the big-league roster, Jayden Murray was optioned to Triple-A. Santa will be looking to make his MLB debut during the Astros' weekend series at Wrigley Field. In 18 games with Sugar Land this season, he logged a 2.37 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB across 19 innings.

Alimber Santa
Houston Astros
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