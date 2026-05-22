Alimber Santa News: Joins big-league roster
The Astros selected Santa's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.
To make room for the 23-year-old on the big-league roster, Jayden Murray was optioned to Triple-A. Santa will be looking to make his MLB debut during the Astros' weekend series at Wrigley Field. In 18 games with Sugar Land this season, he logged a 2.37 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB across 19 innings.
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