Alimber Santa headshot

Alimber Santa News: Ready for Spring Breakout game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 9:40am

The Astros list Santa (undisclosed) on the roster for their March 14 Spring Breakout game against Nationals prospects, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Santa seems to be healthy again after he finished the 2024 season on Double-A Corpus Christi's injured list. The 21-year-old righty turned in an 8.69 ERA and 2.14 WHIP while striking out 16 and walking 16 over 19.2 innings for Corpus Christi before being shut down in late August.

Alimber Santa
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
