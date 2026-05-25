Alimber Santa News: Secures combined no-hitter in debut
Santa threw two perfect innings while striking out one in Monday's 9-0 win over the Rangers.
Following Tatsuya Imai and Steven Okert, Santa's big-league debut was one to remember as he recorded the final six outs to secure the first no-hitter of the 2026 campaign. Prior to having his contract selected Friday by the Astros, the right-hander posted a 1.42 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB across 19 innings with Triple-A Sugar Land.
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