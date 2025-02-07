Allan Winans News: Outrighted by NYY

The Yankees outrighted Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Winans was waived by the Yankees on Wednesday, but he will remain with the organization in Triple-A. He was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in late January after spending the last two seasons in Atlanta. Winans spent most of the 2024 regular season with Triple-A Gwinnett and posted a 7-5 record across 24 outings (16 starts) with a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 100:37 K:BB over 114.2 innings.