Alonzo Tredwell Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury
Tredwell is sidelined with a strained shoulder and is without a timetable to return, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline
Tredwell missed the last two months of 2024 with a shoulder strain but returned to hurl a career-high 100 innings in 2025 across Single-A, High-A and Double-A. The 23-year-old righty logged a 3.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB in 22.2 innings at Double-A to close last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alonzo Tredwell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alonzo Tredwell See More