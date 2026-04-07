Alonzo Tredwell Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Tredwell is sidelined with a strained shoulder and is without a timetable to return, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline

Tredwell missed the last two months of 2024 with a shoulder strain but returned to hurl a career-high 100 innings in 2025 across Single-A, High-A and Double-A. The 23-year-old righty logged a 3.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB in 22.2 innings at Double-A to close last year.