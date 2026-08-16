Alonzo Tredwell News: Returns from shoulder injury

Tredwell (shoulder) struck out three and allowed one run on one hit and four walks over 3.2 innings Friday in a start for Double-A Corpus Christi after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Tredwell made his 2026 debut after a strained shoulder had kept him on the shelf since the spring. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Tredwell strikes an imposing presence on the mound but lacks the premium velocity that his frame would suggest, as his fastball typically sits in the low-90s.