Alonzo Tredwell headshot

Alonzo Tredwell News: Returns from shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Tredwell (shoulder) struck out three and allowed one run on one hit and four walks over 3.2 innings Friday in a start for Double-A Corpus Christi after being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Tredwell made his 2026 debut after a strained shoulder had kept him on the shelf since the spring. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Tredwell strikes an imposing presence on the mound but lacks the premium velocity that his frame would suggest, as his fastball typically sits in the low-90s.

Alonzo Tredwell
Houston Astros
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