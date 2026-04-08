Amed Rosario News: Another start after two-homer game
Rosario will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's contest versus the Athletics.
Rosario earned another start by slugging two home runs in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics. Ryan McMahon will slide over to shortstop in place of Jose Caballero, who is getting a day off Wednesday.
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