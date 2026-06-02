Amed Rosario News: Back from paternity leave
The Yankees activated Rosario from the paternity leave list Tuesday.
Rosario was away for the final two games of the weekend series versus the Athletics but is back for the start of the series against the Guardians. With lefty Joey Cantillo slated to start for Cleveland on Tuesday, Rosario will likely be in the Yankees' lineup.
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