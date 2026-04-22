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Amed Rosario News: Drawing sixth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Rosario will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he'll remain in the lineup for a sixth straight game while Ryan McMahon takes a seat, Rosario has largely been the beneficiary of the Yankees facing five left-handed starters during that stretch. The 30-year-old has been productive in his part-time role this season, slashing .250/.302/.500 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs over 53 plate appearances.

Amed Rosario
New York Yankees
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