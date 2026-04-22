Amed Rosario News: Drawing sixth straight start
Rosario will start at third base and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Though he'll remain in the lineup for a sixth straight game while Ryan McMahon takes a seat, Rosario has largely been the beneficiary of the Yankees facing five left-handed starters during that stretch. The 30-year-old has been productive in his part-time role this season, slashing .250/.302/.500 with three home runs, nine RBI and five runs over 53 plate appearances.
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