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Amed Rosario News: Goes yard twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Rosario went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the A's.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh, Rosario was the unexpected hero for the Yankees, launching a solo shot off Aaron Civale in the second inning before ripping an elevated splitter from Mark Leiter into the left-field seats for a game-winning, three-run blast in the eighth. The 30-year-old infielder has made all four of his appearances this season at the hot corner, going 3-for-10 with five total RBI, and with Ryan McMahon struggling early (2-for-23 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate), Rosario could find his name on Aaron Boone's lineup card more often.

Amed Rosario
New York Yankees
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