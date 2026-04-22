Amed Rosario News: Keeps pushing for more playing time

Rosario went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox.

Before coming out of the lineup for Ben Rice, Rosario did his damage courtesy of a three-run blast in the opening frame. Rosario was expected to be a short-side platoon player at third base with the lefty-swinging Ryan McMahon in 2026, but the former is soundly outproducing the latter at the plate to begin the year. McMahon has a .464 OPS across 48 at-bats, while Rosario sports an .880 OPS with six extra-base hits and 13 RBI over his 49 at-bats.