Amed Rosario News: Mashes two homers Tuesday
Rosario went 4-for-6 with two home runs, three total runs and four total RBI in a 15-1 rout of the Royals on Tuesday.
New York put on an explosive offensive performance in the victory, racking up 24 hits, including six homers. Rosario led the way with his two long balls, each of which were two-run shots. The utility man finished with his first multi-hit game since April 18, and the homer was his first since April 22. Rosario has played sporadically this season but has performed well when called upon, slashing .279/.316/.547 with six homers, 13 runs and 20 RBI over 95 plate appearances.
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