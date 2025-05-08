Amed Rosario News: On base four times Wednesday

Rosario went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians.

Getting the start at third base against southpaw Logan Allen and batting second, Rosario produced his second three-hit effort in his last three games. The veteran infielder has boosted his slash line on the season to .279/.300/.442 with two homers, one steal, nine RBI and 11 runs in 70 plate appearances, but he remains stuck in a timeshare at the hot corner with Jose Tena.