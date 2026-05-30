Amed Rosario News: Placed on paternity list

The Yankees placed Rosario (personal) on the Paternity List prior to Saturday's game against the Athletics.

Rosario will attend to a personal matter, and while on the paternity list, he can be away from the Yankees for up to three days, meaning he'll likely be back for Tuesday's series opener against the Guardians. The veteran utility man has gone 9-for-31 (.290) with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored in 11 games since May 1.