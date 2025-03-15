Amed Rosario News: Starting Saturday

Rosario (knee) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

A knee issue has kept Rosario on the sideline since Wednesday, but he appears to have made a full recovery ahead of Saturday's contest. The 29-year-old has slashed .240/.240/.280 with two RBI this spring while battling for a spot on the Nationals' bench.