Amed Rosario headshot

Amed Rosario News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Rosario (knee) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

A knee issue has kept Rosario on the sideline since Wednesday, but he appears to have made a full recovery ahead of Saturday's contest. The 29-year-old has slashed .240/.240/.280 with two RBI this spring while battling for a spot on the Nationals' bench.

Amed Rosario
Washington Nationals
