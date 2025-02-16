Amir Garrett News: Latches on with Toronto

Garrett agreed to a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garrett joined the Angels on a minor-league deal for 2024 but had a 5.08 ERA at Triple-A Salt Lake and made just six appearances in the big leagues. The left-hander will need a strong showing in camp to make Toronto's Opening Day roster, otherwise he's likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Buffalo.