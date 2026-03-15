Amos Willingham News: Cut by Houston

The Astros reassigned Willingham to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old right-hander previously made 19 appearances in the big leagues for Washington between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but he spent all of 2025 in the minors as a member of the Atlanta organization, logging a collective 5.17 ERA in 55.2 innings across stops with four different affiliates. After being cut from the Astros' big-league camp, Willingham will likely open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Sugar Land.