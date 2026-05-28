Amos Willingham News: Nets MiLB pact from Marlins

The Marlins signed Willingham to a minor-league contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Willingham began the 2026 season at Triple-A Sugar Land in the Astros organization, but he was released after posting a 3.38 ERA but a 9:11 K:BB over 13.1 innings. The 27-year-old holds a 7.11 ERA in 19 relief outings at the big-league level and will give the Marlins an experienced bullpen arm at Triple-A Jacksonville.